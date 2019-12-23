'Snowmanning' is winter's heartbreaking new dating trend

Forget ghosting, there is a festive new dating trend you need to look out for – and it has reportedly happened to over half of us.

“Snowmanning” is the icy cold way of rejection where a new flirtation disappears once the Christmas period is over. The trend sees many singles taking inspiration from the 1982 animated film “The Snowman.”

Here – after sharing a day of fleeting fun and flying to the North Pole with his new friend – the Snowman thaws to nothing but a distant, enchanting memory.

According to eHarmony, 53 per cent of those who take part in a festive flirtation will become victims of snowmmaning this season. And men are slightly more likely than women (10 per cent vs per cent) to admit to having a short-lived romance.

Rachael Lloyd, relationship expert at eHarmony says: “Christmas is a time for celebration and presents a great opportunity to socialise and find someone special.”

"However, once the drinks stop flowing and decorations come down, sometimes that initial burst of chemistry wears off. Our research shows that lots of people then retreat from their new relationships, a trend we are coining ‘snowmanning,’” Lloyd explained.

"For those seeking meaningful connections, I’d suggest considering how compatible you are before launching into a Christmas cracker of a fling. That way you’ll avoid hopefully getting burnt,” she added.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.