Snake hiding in filing cabinet surprises homeowner

File this story under "s" for "ssssssss."

A woman in Australia was looking for paperwork when she opened her filing cabinet and made a startling discovery. Apparently, a snake had worked its way into the drawers and was waiting for her on top of all the files.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, an animal rescue center, described the job on its Facebook page. The rescue workers were called to the house in the town of Ninderry to identify and then trap the snake.

Fortunately, the snake turned out to be a common tree snake, which are not considered dangerous to humans. The couple apparently decided to have the snake released into their backyard.

GORILLAS FIND SNAKE IN DISNEY WORLD'S ANIMAL KINGDOM EXHIBIT IN VIRAL VIDEO

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers uploaded a video to its Facebook that shows one of its workers searching through the filing cabinet for the animal. Apparently, the snake had slithered further down into one of the folders after initially being spotted by one of the homeowners.

Fortunately, the footage shows the snake being wrangled without any incident.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

On Facebook, the animal rescue group wrote, "This is crazy. We attended a job today in Ninderry for snake that had been found hiding in a couple’s filing cabinet in their office. The lady was getting some paperwork together when she opened the top drawer of the filing cabinet and to her surprise was greeted by a snake laying on top of all the files staring back up at her!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post continues, "She shut the drawer and called me straight away and I headed over to catch this sneaky snake. It turned out to be a stunning Common Tree Snake, and better yet they were happy for it to be released in their own backyard! Great Result!"