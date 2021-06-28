Gorillas find snake in Disney World's Animal Kingdom exhibit in viral video

Even gorillas don’t know how to react to snakes.

Guests visiting the Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida got to see something special when they stopped by the gorilla exhibit. Apparently, a small snake had made its way into the enclosure and the animals within seemingly didn’t know how to react.

Johnny Parks was able to film the encounter. He posted the footage to TikTok, where it has since gone viral and has been viewed over 10.3 million times. Parks spoke with Fox News about the incident, which he described as being very funny to watch.

Parks had visited the Animal Kingdom with his girlfriend and their son during a vacation. According to him, he noticed that two of the younger gorillas were reacting to something in the hay. When everyone realized that it was a snake, Parks says a crowd formed around the area.

As the younger gorillas swipe at the snake, an older gorilla comes charging in, apparently to see what had the younger animals so agitated. When the older gorilla sees the small snake, it appears to stay calm.

The snake briefly hides in a pile of straw before the gorillas find it. While some guests think the larger animals are just going to squish the snake, they don’t seem to be afraid of it. Once the older gorilla sees the snake, he appears to calm down and stand back, allowing the smaller gorillas to interact with the snake.

According to Parks, it looked like the gorillas were just curious about the snake and didn’t seem threatened by it by the end of the footage. After posting the video, he says he had no idea it would be as popular as it was. He described the response as overwhelming but also really awesome.