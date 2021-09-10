Easy hot dog chili for NFL football Sunday: Try the recipe

The start of the NFL football season is just around the corner and if you want a delicious recipe to enjoy while you watch your team play, look no further.

This "Easy Hot Dog Chili" recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits "comes together in a flash," according to blog creator Debi Morgan.

Even though it’s called the "Easy Hot Dog Chili" recipe, Morgan says in her blog post that the chili – which doesn’t include beans – is more of a condiment or sauce that can go on burgers, nachos, baked potatoes, and loaded fries.

Debi Morgan shared her ‘Easy Hot Dog Chili’ recipe with Fox News ahead of NFL Sunday.

According to the blog post, the chili can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days, or in the freezer for up to six months.

To try this delicious recipe yourself on game day, here’s the "Easy Hot Dog Chili" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 lb. ground chuck or turkey

1 envelope chili seasoning

½ cup water

1 cup ketchup

¼ cup minced onion

2 tablespoon. sugar

dash of hot sauce or Worcestershire

salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Brown ground chuck or turkey in a skillet. Drain grease.

2. Add chili seasoning and water. Simmer until thickened (about 5 minutes).

3. Use a fork to break up any large chunks of meat. It should be as fine as possible.

4. Add ketchup, onion and sugar. Stir well and cook for 10 minutes over medium low heat until meat is tender.

5. Sprinkle in a dash of hot sauce or Worchestershire (your choice).

6. Add salt and pepper to taste.

