Deviled shrimp dip for a flavorful NFL game day snack

If you love dips and deviled eggs, lean towards this top Nashville chef's deviled shrimp dip recipe to complete your NFL watch party.

"Everyone loves a good dip on game day," says Brian Landry, chef and owner of Marsh House and L.A. Jackson in Nashville. We agree. Whether it’s a classic guacamole or spinach artichoke dip, we can’t get enough of ‘em come kickoff."

"This one in particular is my go-to because it’s easy and packs a lot of flavor," Landry added. "You can also control the amount of heat — crank up the hot sauce and cayenne if you want it spicier, or hold back on the cayenne and hot sauce altogether if you want a more mild dip."

Below, your road map to deviled shrimp dip heaven.

Deviled Shrimp Dip

Serving: 30 Portions

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

5 lbs. shrimp, boiled

30 eggs

2 cups mayonnaise

½ cup Creole mustard

½ cup Dijon mustard

1 cup capers, drained

6 stalks of celery, small-diced

2 red onions, small-diced

2 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 tsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. Sriracha

1 Tbsp. Crystal hot sauce or hot sauce of choice

2 Tbsp. parsley, minced

Salt, to taste

Black Pepper, ground, to taste

Optional: Fish roe and scallions for garnish

Endive or crackers for serving

Instructions:

1. Hard-boil the eggs. Once the eggs are cool, peel them and separate the whites from the yolks.

2. Purée the yolks, mayonnaise, and two types of mustard in the food processor.

3. Dice the egg whites.

4. Place the egg whites, shrimp and the remaining ingredients in a stainless steel mixing bowl.

5. Fold half of the yolk mixture into the shrimp and egg whites.

6. Continue to add yolk mixture until the shrimp and egg whites are generously coated (there should be some yolk mixture left over).

7. Taste to check seasoning.

8. Label properly and refrigerate. The shelf-life is four days, max.