GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

Tree struck, shattered by lightning outside Wisconsin high school, video shows

Wautoma High School Principal Jennifer Johnson said students were amazed by the act of Mother Nature

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Distracted high schoolers may often find themselves staring out the window, but this time there was something to see.

Underclassmen in Wautoma, Wis. were preparing to take a standardized test when lightning suddenly struck a pine tree outside their high school building on Thursday, Fox 11 reports.

The flames scorched and shattered the evergreen outside Wautoma High School on impact, incredible video footage shows.

The flames scorched and shattered the evergreen outside Wautoma High School on impact, incredible video footage shows. No one was injured and the school was not damaged, Principal Jennifer Johnson said.

That morning, freshman and sophomore students were preparing to take the ACT Aspire test when the bolt suddenly struck just before 8:30 a.m.

The principal said that the strike stole the students’ attention and many were excited to witness "such an amazing act of Mother Nature," Fox 11 reports.

The footage made its way to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Green Bay outpost shared the video with a warning.

"You just never know when lightning will strike," the agency posted. "So the NWS slogan ‘When Thunder Roars Go Indoors’ please heed that advice next time you hear thunder."

The now-viral video has since been viewed over 10,000 times online.

"Whoa!! I'm sure the school kids will remember what they saw," one commenter wrote of the moment.

Your Money