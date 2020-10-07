Slack teams up with Cole Haan for remote work-inspired sneaker

Here’s one way to keep your Slack notifications on at all times.

Footwear company Cole Haan is teaming up with Slack Technologies for a limited edition pair of sneakers with the workplace instant messaging company’s red, yellow, green and blue logo.

The sneakers come in four styles inspired by “the pandemic-related rise of remote working,” Cole Haan said. And with many workplaces pivoting to virtual work models and utilizing technologies like Zoom and Slack to connect with co-workers, the shoe is on target with casual work-from-home attire.

The shoes, called Generation Zerøgrand, retail for $120 and will be available online and in some Cole Haan stores starting Oct. 7.

HOW TO USE SLACK FOR YOUR BUSINESS

"Slack's innovative capabilities have proven to be a valuable tool and asset for our company," David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan, said in a statement. "Our teams can communicate around the world as we continue to revolutionize performance lifestyle products that transition from work to workout to weekend — even if that's happening wherever you might be right now.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slack has gained mainstream popularity as a communication tool in workplaces in recent years, and has been increasingly in demand during the pandemic. As many as 56% of Americans are estimated to hold jobs with remote capabilities, according to data from Global Workplace Analytics. And analysts suggest that up to 30% of the workforce will be working remote multiple days a week by the end of 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Cole Haan’s Zerøgrand shoe line, designed for active young professionals, originally debuted in 2019.