Want silky smooth skin for your next beach day? Here's how to achieve the perfect shave this summer

Getting the perfect shave ahead of summer beach days can be tricky.

You need more than just a razor and some shaving cream to get that ultra-smooth, close shave that you are aiming for this summer.

Luckily, there are certain steps and a set of tips you can follow to achieve that summer shave.

Don't dry shave Put down the soap Shop for a good razor Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate Know that shaving direction matters Moisturize the skin Give your skin a post-shave break

1. Don't dry shave

Dry shaving opens you up to razor burn, cuts and bumps. The best time to shave is while you are in the shower. You may also want to wait until the very end of your shower to shave.

That way, the skin gets hydrated, softening the hair and making it easier to get a smooth shave.

2. Put down the soap

There are many reasons why soap should not be used in place of shaving cream while shaving.

Soaps can make the skin slippery; it clogs and dulls razors and ultimately makes the shaving process more difficult than it needs to be.

Instead, opt for a good shaving cream.

3. Shop for a good razor

What constitutes a good razor? First off, it needs to have sharp blades. A good handle for a nice controlled shave is also good to have.

It's important to change your razor blades often because, once they get dull, your shave is not going to come out as good.

4. Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate

Before you lather on the shaving cream, it's important to exfoliate properly. Exfoliating helps remove any dead skin that is present on the area so that you can get a closer shave.

Exfoliating is very easy to do and will only add a couple of extra minutes to your shaving routine.

You can do this using a scrub like sugar scrub.

5. Know that shaving direction matters

The direction of shaving does matter and is going to slightly differ depending on the part of the body you are working with.

As a general rule of thumb, you should shave in the direction of hair growth.

For something like your underarms, where hair grows in all different directions, you are also going to have to shave in all different directions.

If you find it necessary to shave in the opposite direction of hair growth, just be weary that irritation and razor bumps are more likely to happen.

6. Moisturize

Make sure to get your skin moisturized to help recover from the shave.

Mositurizing will help your skin stay smooth for longer and keep it nice and hydrated.

Also, keep in mind that your skin is going to be more sensitive right after a shave, so apply some extra sunscreen to the area and try to not stay in direct sunlight too long while outside.

7. Give your skin a post-shave break

Along those same lines, give your skin a break after shaving. For example, don't apply a product filled with fragrance right after a shave.

This could irritate your body, Instead, only use fragrance-free moisturizers.

If you have a beach day coming or you plan on spending a day in the sun, don't shave right before the event. Give your body time to recover from the shave.

The best time to shave before a beach day or vacation is the day before you go to lessen the chance of irritation.