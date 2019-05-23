Shopper slams retailer online after receiving 'wonky' outfit: 'Can’t believe this'

An unimpressed shopper has hit out at Boohoo after receiving a very wonky romper from the retailer.

WRANGLER FANS SLAMMED FOR BRAND BOYCOTT OVER LIL NAS X COLLABORATION

Eden Tanner, 19, had purchased the Basic Cami Wrap Playsuit which is currently down from $12.66 to $9.49 on the website – however, what she received was a far cry from what the model wore.

Taking to Twitter, the fashion marketing student wrote: “@boohoo_cshelp can’t believe this, opened up this playsuit and this is how it’s been made...completely wonky wtf.”

(Click the following Twitter photo for the full image.)

In the picture, Eden poses in the pastel blue all in one revealing that one leg of the shorts is much higher than the other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company has yet to respond to the shopper who has since followed it up with a second tweet.

She said: “Are you just going to ignore me or actually reply?”

In a third tweet Eden ranted that the playsuit had not been the only disaster in her order from the online fashion giant.

She tweeted: “Now I remember why I haven’t shopped on boohoo for 2 years...spent £70 and don’t like a single thing.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Sun has contacted Boohoo for a comment.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.