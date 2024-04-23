Shocking photos show 18th century farmhouse hanging dangerously over edge of cliff

An 18th century farmhouse can be seen hanging perilously over a cliff edge — which has been eroded away along a coast in the U.K.

The old farmhouse at Cliff Farm in Trimingham, Norfolk, England, can be seen dangling over the cliff in a precarious position after the land slipped away at the beginning of the month.

The three-bedroom home was bought at auction five years ago for £132,000 (roughly $164,000 in U.S. dollars) — and one photo shows the extent of the coastal erosion over the years, as SWNS reported.

Earlier, the farmhouse sat further away from the cliff, but recent landslips have left the back part of the home exposed, the same source noted.

The North Norfolk District Council said it would demolish the property in the days ahead before it falls onto the beach — and the homeowner has evacuated, SWNS said.

Harry Blathwayt, North Norfolk District Council’s portfolio holder for the coast, said previously, "It’s very sad that the old farmhouse has been undermined by landfall over the last few weeks. Sadly, it will have to be demolished."

"The building is in a precarious position, to say the least."

He added, "The owner of the property has spoken to council officers, and he fully accepts that the building is in a precarious position, to say the least."

As a result, contractors will be "taking it down" before it falls onto the beach.

"Erosion at Trimingham has been happening at an alarming rate due to heavy rainfall over the winter, which has saturated the soft cliffs, leading to frequent landslides," said SWNS.

It reported that in January 2020, the cliff fell at Trimingham overnight.

That sent sand and silt plummeting down onto the beach from the Trimingham House Caravan Park above.

The seaside resort of Hemsby has also lost several homes due to coastal erosion.

One ex-soldier, Lance Martin, even made headlines for "dragging his bungalow away from the cliff edge twice," said SWNS.

Martin, 66, announced plans to airlift his home by helicopter away from the seafront in a military-grade operation, the same source noted.