Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House and Home

Shocking photos show 18th century farmhouse hanging dangerously over edge of cliff

Contractors will be taking the house down before it falls onto the beach below

By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 18th century farmhouse can be seen hanging perilously over a cliff edge — which has been eroded away along a coast in the U.K.

The old farmhouse at Cliff Farm in Trimingham, Norfolk, England, can be seen dangling over the cliff in a precarious position after the land slipped away at the beginning of the month.

The three-bedroom home was bought at auction five years ago for £132,000 (roughly $164,000 in U.S. dollars) — and one photo shows the extent of the coastal erosion over the years, as SWNS reported.

AS FIRE ENGULFS ROOF OF HOUSE, BRAVE 6-YEAR-OLD RUSHES IN TO AWAKEN MOM AND SIBLINGS 

Earlier, the farmhouse sat further away from the cliff, but recent landslips have left the back part of the home exposed, the same source noted.

The North Norfolk District Council said it would demolish the property in the days ahead before it falls onto the beach — and the homeowner has evacuated, SWNS said.

farmhouse hanging over cliff edge SWNS

The farmhouse in Trimingham is shown above — soon to be demolished. In this photo released on April 23, 2024, an 18th century farmhouse can be hanging perilously over a cliff edge, which has been eroded along the coast.  (Mike Page/SWNS)

Harry Blathwayt, North Norfolk District Council’s portfolio holder for the coast, said previously, "It’s very sad that the old farmhouse has been undermined by landfall over the last few weeks. Sadly, it will have to be demolished."

"The building is in a precarious position, to say the least."

He added, "The owner of the property has spoken to council officers, and he fully accepts that the building is in a precarious position, to say the least."

As a result, contractors will be "taking it down" before it falls onto the beach.

farmhouse hanging over cliff edge SWNS

Another view of the old farmhouse at Cliff Farm in Trimingham, Norfolk, which can be seen dangling over the cliff after land slipped away at the beginning of the month. The three-bedroom home was bought at auction five years ago for £132,000 (or about $164,000 in U.S. dollars).  (Mike Page/SWNS)

"Erosion at Trimingham has been happening at an alarming rate due to heavy rainfall over the winter, which has saturated the soft cliffs, leading to frequent landslides," said SWNS. 

It reported that in January 2020, the cliff fell at Trimingham overnight.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

That sent sand and silt plummeting down onto the beach from the Trimingham House Caravan Park above.

farmhouse hanging over cliff edge SWNS

"Erosion at Trimingham has been happening at an alarming rate due to heavy rainfall over the winter, which has saturated the soft cliffs, leading to frequent landslides." (Mike Page / SWNS)

The seaside resort of Hemsby has also lost several homes due to coastal erosion.

One ex-soldier, Lance Martin, even made headlines for "dragging his bungalow away from the cliff edge twice," said SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin, 66, announced plans to airlift his home by helicopter away from the seafront in a military-grade operation, the same source noted.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.