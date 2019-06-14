Granny panties are latest sexy underwear trend, according to celebs
Brief update: G-strings are out!
Millennials and Gen Z shoppers are gravitating toward bigger bottoms: granny panties.
TAMMY HEMBROW SHOCKS WITH SHIRTLESS SHOT
Hip brands, such as Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, as well as Pretties, Lonely, Marieyat and Les Girls Les Boys, are selling fresh interpretations of the classic look.
While larger than your average thong, these ’50s-inspired undies aren’t exactly the booty-covering bonnets of the past: They’re widely available in hi-cut leg silhouettes, with sheer, lace and even cutout details — that add some sex appeal to your backside.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fashion tip: Don’t wear them with leggings or the season’s bike short trend, that is if you want to avoid a VPL nightmare.
Surprisingly, Kim Kardashian, who leaves little behind on the ‘gram, posted a photo of herself modeling a pair of nude, full-coverage underwear ahead of the launch of her much-anticipated KKW “Body” makeup collection.
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
Our beloved grams have inspired some slightly less cheeky fashions as of late: Chunky “Grandma” shoes have also hit senior status among the fashion set in the last few months.