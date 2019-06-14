Granny panties are latest sexy underwear trend, according to celebs

Brief update: G-strings are out!

Millennials and Gen Z shoppers are gravitating toward bigger bottoms: granny panties.

Hip brands, such as Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, as well as Pretties, Lonely, Marieyat and Les Girls Les Boys, are selling fresh interpretations of the classic look.

While larger than your average thong, these ’50s-inspired undies aren’t exactly the booty-covering bonnets of the past: They’re widely available in hi-cut leg silhouettes, with sheer, lace and even cutout details — that add some sex appeal to your backside.

Fashion tip: Don’t wear them with leggings or the season’s bike short trend, that is if you want to avoid a VPL nightmare.

Surprisingly, Kim Kardashian, who leaves little behind on the ‘gram, posted a photo of herself modeling a pair of nude, full-coverage underwear ahead of the launch of her much-anticipated KKW “Body” makeup collection.

Our beloved grams have inspired some slightly less cheeky fashions as of late: Chunky “Grandma” shoes have also hit senior status among the fashion set in the last few months.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.