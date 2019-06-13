Fitness star shocks with shirtless shot

An Instagram fitness model wowed her fans with a shirtless video.

Wearing nothing but a white coat and sunglasses, Tammy Hembrow showed off her curves while riding through traffic. While some followers slammed her in the comments section for filming a selfie while driving, Hembrow appears to be in the backseat.

The model posted another photo earlier in the day wearing the same outfit. She captioned the photo, “Speaking on the panel today at the Instagram balance brunch.”

Hembrow previously made headlines when she was taken to the hospital during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. After the incident, she took it upon herself to address the event and explained her reasoning for the occurrence in a YouTube video.

"So, basically what happened was I was in L.A. I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep. I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open."

Before that, the fit mom made headlines for literally being a fit mom.

She showed off a "before and after" picture of her pregnant belly and her abs on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Being a mum is the best thing I've ever experienced. The sleepless nights, the poo explosions, the endless spit-ups, the tantrums, the first words, the giggles, the unconditional love, the snuggles. I love EVERYTHING about being a mama to my two little loves and I thank God every single day for giving me the best gifts I could have ever imagined. It's a 24/7 job and it's a job I love.”

Morgan M. Evans contributed to this article.