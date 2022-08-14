Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

The secrets of saving money on back-to-school items amid today's high inflation

Smart money-saving tips for families amid today's high costs

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Tips for saving money on back-to-school items as inflation sits near 40-year highs

Tips for saving money on back-to-school items as inflation sits near 40-year highs

Money saving expert Andrea Woroch provides tips on 'Fox & Friends Weekend,' noting that avoiding name brands is one way to save.

Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert based in California, appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning to share tips for cutting costs on back-to-school purchases.

"This is the most expensive back-to-school shopping season to date," noted co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday morning.

America's parents will be shelling out over $34 billion for their students in kindergarten through high school, the program noted.

DAVE RAMSEY SHARES SURVIVAL TIPS FOR INFLATION

Among the key tips that Woroch communicated: Skip the name brands.

For example, Staples, she said, has curated a group of items into a deal package for families. 

A girl and her older sister are shown choosing school stationery in a store. There are many ways for families to save money this year on back-to-school items. Among the tips: Skip the name brands. 

A girl and her older sister are shown choosing school stationery in a store. There are many ways for families to save money this year on back-to-school items. Among the tips: Skip the name brands.  (iStock)

The notebooks they offer are 35 cents each — compared to over $3 per notebook for name-brand items, said Woroch.

For families who do want to buy name brands — coupon sites are a wise idea, she said.

In terms of clothing, parents first need to go through their kids' wardrobe "and figure out what fits and what doesn't." 

BACK TO SCHOOL BY THE NUMBERS: KEY STATS ABOUT STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND THE SCHOOL YEAR

Only at that point, she suggested, should people "then make your list."

Millions of families are preparing to get their kids back to school this year. As they do so amid record-high inflation, an expert shares money-saving tips. 

Millions of families are preparing to get their kids back to school this year. As they do so amid record-high inflation, an expert shares money-saving tips.  (iStock)

But when it "comes to your basics," she advised going with store brands to save money.

Certain items from Walmart brands, for example, cost far less than items from brands such as Land's End, she pointed out.

GAME OF CHESS TEACHES KIDS PROBLEM-SAVING, PATIENCE AND CREATIVITY SKILLS

She also discussed swapping clothes with other parents.

A site called The Swoodle Society allows parents to "trade up" their kids' clothing.

Many schools are already back in session — while millions of other children across the nation are getting ready to return to their classrooms.  

Many schools are already back in session — while millions of other children across the nation are getting ready to return to their classrooms.   (iStock)

They pack a bag with personal items from their family's closets that they no longer need or want, send off the bag — and will get credit for that. 

They can then use that credit to buy different clothing for their kids that fits better and is more appropriate.

The items are "gently used" — and "some might [still] have the tags on them," she added.

For more smart tips — and to learn more about all of this — check out the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.