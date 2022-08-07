Game of chess teaches kids problem-solving, patience and creativity skills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaking this morning on "Fox & Friends Weekend," two accomplished chess players shared their enthusiasm for the game of chess — and noted the many ways that kids today can get involved in the game and gain a host of benefits from learning and playing chess.

"Chess is just so much fun," said Mark Kurtzman, a United States Chess Federation (UCF) life master, on the program on Sunday morning.

He added that when he was growing up, there weren't many programs and offerings for kids as there are now in so many communities across the country.

"Now there's so much structure around it. There are programs [for kids] and places to learn … Kids love it and it's so much fun."

Adam Maltese, a four-time national chess champion, spoke about the first time he won a multi-round chess tournament when he was just nine years old.

"It's gotten a little bit tougher since I've been a kid," he said, commenting on the computerization of chess games today.

So what is the number-one tip for novice players?

"Think before you move," said Kurtzman.

He noted that there are many skills that kids learn from the game of chess — including problem-solving skills, patience, creativity and consequences for one's actions.

Players were deeply involved in their chess games on Fox Square this morning as the chess masters evaluated some of the matches.

Some of the children were as young as five as they played chess.

Kurtzman commented on the kids that he teaches today — "We get 250 players," he said, who are rated by the chess foundation.

He also said there are chess camps available to kids, too.

"The players are developing their pieces … preparing for the battle," noted Kurtzman of a game that had just begun.

Kurtzman runs Tri State Chess (tristatechess.com), an organization based in New York City and in operation for over 30 years.

It is "devoted to establishing competitive chess programs in elementary schools throughout the Tri-State area," its website says.

"In order to maintain the highest possible standards," the group adds, "experienced chess coaches are personally trained by our professional staff."

It also said, "All coaches are instructed to implement an established teaching system, proven effective through years of use."

"In this way, students enjoy themselves while learning to become mature and well-respected chess players."

