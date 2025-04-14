Secretary Burgum swears in DJ Daniel as honorary US Park Police officer: 'Inspired the nation'

DJ Daniel, the teenage boy who was made a Secret Service agent during President Donald Trump's speech to Congress in March, has been sworn into another federal agency.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum helped Daniel – a cancer survivor – fulfill his goal of being sworn into 1,000 law enforcement agencies by swearing him in as an honorary United States Park Police officer on Sunday.

"DJ's resilience in his battle against cancer has inspired the nation. It was an honor to meet with him and his family today at @Interior!" Burgum wrote on X.

13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR EARNS STANDING OVATION AS HE BECOMES SECRET SERVICE AGENT DURING TRUMP SPEECH

Daniel then had the opportunity to patrol the National Mall after his swearing-in ceremony.

The agency said he "demonstrated the highest degree of honor, integrity and service" during his patrol.

Daniel made national headlines when Trump acknowledged him during his joint address to Congress on March 4 and deemed him an honorary Secret Service agent.

He had the opportunity to visit the Secret Service Training Center on March 19, where he congratulated the latest graduating class alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secret Service Director Sean Curran, and then went on a tour of the facility.

TRUMP-AFFIRMED SECRET SERVICE AGENT 'DJ' DANIEL CONTINUES RECORD PUSH TO BE SWORN IN BY 1,000 LAW AGENCIES

Daniel was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in 2018 and was given five months to live, according to his father, Theodis. He has had more than 13 brain surgeries since then and is also part of a research study.

His dad said Daniel is "beating the odds."

Daniel had a simple message for children with cancer that he shared during his visit to the Secret Service Training Center last month.

"Have faith. Believe in God. Listen to your parents," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Daniel family remains busy with plans to visit more law enforcement agencies across the country.

As of March 29, Daniel had been sworn in by 914 agencies. Though he has not yet hit his goal of 1,000, he has set records for having the most keys to the city and the most "proclamation days."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.