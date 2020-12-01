Scrap car company will let you shoot, destroy cars to let out 2020 rage

A select group of people will be able to destroy scrap cars in the U.K. as a form of “destruction therapy” all thanks to a new contest.

Scrap Car Comparison, an online service that helps people find the best cash offerings for their scrap or salvage vehicle, is launching a Rage Yard experience that will help contestants release their anger. The event is set to take place in the fields of Northamptonshire and will be partnered with tank-driving experience company Tanks-alot.

“The year 2020 has been one of the absolute worst in living memory, and we wanted to be able to offer customers a way to release all the stress that this year has brought into their lives. We thought as the year draws to a close, what better way to unleash all your 2020 angst than by taking it out on scrap cars,” said Scrap Car Comparison’s Managing Director Dan Gick in a statement sent to Fox News.

“The cars are heading to the scrap heap anyway, so after the year we’ve all had, it made sense to offer this exhilarating experience that should help people let go of their built-up frustrations from 2020 and in turn, feel a bit more calm and serene as we enter the new year,” he added.

At the Rage Yard experience, participants will be allowed to shoot, set off explosives and drive a 61.7-ton armored tank over scrap cars that have the year 2020 spray-painted on.

This unconventional stress relief method Scrap Yard Comparison has received a stamp of approval from Chartered Psychologist Dr. Samia Latif.

“Certain individuals find that relieving tension in an overt physical manner is much more therapeutic and a form of stress relief that works better for them,” Latif shared in a statement. “This is known as ‘Destruction Therapy’ and it does allow people to relieve stress within a controlled environment.”

Contestants can enter for a chance to be the first Rage Yard group by following Scrap Car Comparison on Facebook or Instagram. Three or more friends will need to be tagged under either Rage Yard announcement post to complete the entry.

Alternatively, contestants can submit their name and email address in Scrap Car Comparison’s online ballot.

Submitting entries on all three platforms is allowed and will “triple” a person’s chance of winning, according to the contest’s entry page. The cutoff date is Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

If selected, winners should be prepared to fork over $27.10.

Scrap Car Comparison shared in a statement that it will add more Rage Yard sessions if it proves to be popular.