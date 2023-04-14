Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

School ID from purse that 'had probably been stolen' returned to owner after 40 years

Police in Canada say bag found buried in yard

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
A bag holding the personal belongings of a teen from more than 40 years ago has been retrieved after being found buried in a yard.

On April 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced the discovery and return of the purse that contained a student identification card dated 1981-1982.

The police department wrote how Lori, the purse's owner, was contacted but who thought there was a mistake or someone "was playing a joke on her."

"How could something from 41 years ago still exist and why was it surfacing now?" the RCMP wrote in a recent news release. "Well, as it turns out the ID had been found on March 27, 2023, in the backyard of a home on Uplands Drive."

A bag once belonging to a teenager in Canada was dug up more than 40 years after its apparent burial. Lori, the owner of the bag, suspects the purse had been stolen all those years ago.

The RCMP said a nearby homeowner was apparently digging a fence post in his backyard and "noticed a very old and crumbly purse." 

Inside, the homeowner found a Wellington Junior Secondary School student ID card belonging to Lori, who declined to provide her surname to police for privacy reasons, according to the RCMP.

"Not knowing if it was associated to a missing person case or not, he decided to turn the items over to the RCMP for safe keeping," the RCMP wrote.

A student ID owned by a woman named Lori, who declined to provide her surname to police for privacy reasons, was found by a homeowner who was digging to build a fence, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

After police tracked down Lori, she was emailed a photo of the ID card, the RCMP said.

"I’m thinking the purse had probably been stolen, and the thief had dumped it in the hole," Lori said, according to the RCMP's news release. "Over the years, I probably just forgot about it."

A homeowner was apparently digging a fence post in his backyard and "noticed a very old and crumbly purse," according to police, who eventually found the rightful owner of the long-lost item.

Lori had then reportedly called her childhood friend to share details about her being reunited with the school ID.

"The discovery afforded both Lori and Theresa the opportunity to catch up and share a few laughs from a time in their life that had become nothing more than a distant memory," the RCMP wrote.

On April 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the discovery and return of a purse that contained a student identification card dated 1981-1982. The purse had apparently been buried in a homeowner's yard.

Earlier this month, Lori, who currently lives in a community south of Nanaimo, a city on the east coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, visited the RCMP department and received her long-lost ID, the RCMP said.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.