School ID from purse that 'had probably been stolen' returned to owner after 40 years

A bag holding the personal belongings of a teen from more than 40 years ago has been retrieved after being found buried in a yard.

On April 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced the discovery and return of the purse that contained a student identification card dated 1981-1982.

The police department wrote how Lori, the purse's owner, was contacted but who thought there was a mistake or someone "was playing a joke on her."

"How could something from 41 years ago still exist and why was it surfacing now?" the RCMP wrote in a recent news release. "Well, as it turns out the ID had been found on March 27, 2023, in the backyard of a home on Uplands Drive."

The RCMP said a nearby homeowner was apparently digging a fence post in his backyard and "noticed a very old and crumbly purse."

Inside, the homeowner found a Wellington Junior Secondary School student ID card belonging to Lori, who declined to provide her surname to police for privacy reasons, according to the RCMP.

"Not knowing if it was associated to a missing person case or not, he decided to turn the items over to the RCMP for safe keeping," the RCMP wrote.

After police tracked down Lori, she was emailed a photo of the ID card, the RCMP said.

"I’m thinking the purse had probably been stolen, and the thief had dumped it in the hole," Lori said, according to the RCMP's news release. "Over the years, I probably just forgot about it."

Lori had then reportedly called her childhood friend to share details about her being reunited with the school ID.

"The discovery afforded both Lori and Theresa the opportunity to catch up and share a few laughs from a time in their life that had become nothing more than a distant memory," the RCMP wrote.

Earlier this month, Lori, who currently lives in a community south of Nanaimo, a city on the east coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, visited the RCMP department and received her long-lost ID, the RCMP said.