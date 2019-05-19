Reality star fights back at fat shaming trolls: 'I didn't even want to leave the house'

Scarlett Moffatt is done crying over this photo.

The media personality and reality TV star posted a picture to Instagram of an old TV appearance that she claims she was fat shamed and trolled over. According to her, the abuse was so bad that she was unable to leave the house.

“It’s mental health awareness week and the focus is on body image,” Moffatt posted. “I used to avoid this photo it would upset me because even thinking about this moment where I got trolled for the way I looked reminded me of the state of depression it sent me in to the point where I didn’t even want to leave the house! But I don’t think that looking at this photo now! NOW I see a young girl living her best life appearing on a show she loves, showing off her best assets and her curves.”

The image comes from an appearance Moffatt made on “Love Island” in January 2018.

“As far as becoming a good role model as like everyone I’m not and haven’t been perfect all I can do going forward is to try and help people, people like me who felt like their body defines them,” her post continued. “It’s important we look after our bodies by eating good foods and exercising but we can do that whatever our shape or size. The truth is we have to be happy within ourselves, our brain is the most important thing we have to look after!! Our bodies are beautiful no matter what anybody tries to tell us or persuade us to think.”

After telling her followers to “throw your middle finger up” to people that criticize their bodies, she concludes the post by saying “just do NOT suffer alone and never feel like your beautiful body is not enough. Live your best life.”