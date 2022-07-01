Satin Dollz bring big-band sounds of World War II America to New York City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Satin Dollz celebrate the big-band sounds and glamorous styles of victorious World War II America while honoring veterans and today's active military.

"These girls are a fantastic community of artists, pin-up singers and tap dancers," said producer and performance troupe founder Allison Windsor. "We just love to entertain."

She calls the performers America's "Pin-Up Army."

The Satin Dollz celebrated their arrival in New York City last week with an exclusive Times Square performance for Fox News Digital of the 1941 Andrews Sisters classic "Boogie, Woogie Bugle Boy."

The young women perform for veterans and active military — and on stage at festivals, theaters and other events — across the U.S. and Europe.

The international ensemble boasts 60 performers in Los Angeles, Rome, Paris and London, plus 10 young women in the New York City-based team it introduced in June.

The phrase "Pin-Up Army" is a reference to the beautiful entertainment stars who posed and performed to boost morale for American troops serving overseas during World War II, at a time when Hollywood stars and other top entertainers united behind the nation.

"The Satin Dollz are America's 'Pin-Up Army.'" — Allison Windsor, producer

Betty Grable, Rita Hayworth and Lana Turner were among the most popular performers of their era and remain iconic names in American entertainment today.

Grable was named America's top screen star during World War II and became the highest-paid woman in the United States in the post-war years, according to obituaries following her 1973 death.

But for all her fame and fortune, Grable "felt that one of her greatest accomplishments in life was bringing a little happiness to our soldiers," her daughter Victoria Colucci said last year .

"She was proud to help light up the world when it was so dark."

"It can be emotional when we perform the Armed Forces Medley and see these veterans, especially our WWII veterans who are leaving us, gather the strength to stand and salute for their branch’s song," said Windsor.

"It’s a reminder every time of why we do it."

The New York City chapter of the Satin Dollz will appear on stage at the Birdland Jazz Club in Midtown Manhattan on July 11, 18 and 25.

They also perform at private events around the region.

The Satin Dollz' album, "Pin-Up Revolution," is available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and at SatinDollz.com.

In addition to World War II-era big-band music, the Satin Dollz offer 1920s and 1950s-style songs and performances.