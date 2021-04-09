San Francisco family seeks 3 nannies, offers $100K salary each

What’s the work of parenting worth? About $300,000 per year, according to one San Francisco family.

Luxury staffing firm Louer has shared a listing online on behalf of one wealthy family that seeks three full-time nannies to care for their two children, a baby and a toddler. The role would require each nanny to work 12-hour shifts, residing on-premises during their rotation at the family’s mansion in the Presidio Heights area of Napa, where home prices hover in the neighborhood of $5 million to $9 million.

NEW UTAH LAW REQUIRES DADS TO PAY PRENATAL CHILD SUPPORT

The rarefied community has recently become home to Julia Roberts, who bought her $8.3 million Presidio Heights mansion just last year.

The anonymous family’s missive lists just under 50 pointers as "requirements" and "qualifications" for the role. The right candidate is presumed to be "knowledgeable about child development" and "capable of teaching children manners and etiquette, but also capable of being laid back and fun."

PARENTS ON FACEBOOK RELATE TO BEAR COAXING 4 CUBS ACROSS THE ROAD: ‘POOR MAMA!’

During their shifts, they’d be expected to cook, clean, craft and ferry the children wherever they need to go — including while the family travels to their "various residences across the country" for up to 10 weeks per year.

Like a regular Mary Poppins, the guardian will be there to support every aspect of the children’s social and intellectual development in the form of games, activities and "organizational projects," such as choosing toys for donation, rotating wardrobe seasonally and clearing out books as the children age out of them, "quarterly or biannually, etc.," they write.

MOM UPSET AFTER BABY’S BLUETOOTH NIGHTLIGHT ALLEGEDLY PICKS UP AUDIO FROM NEIGHBOR’S ADULT FILM

The letter suggests that the applicant should have a "professional presentation" and comport themselves with a "positive attitude." They should also be someone who can "communicate and collaborate … with principals" and "be discreet with respect for employer’s privacy."

No surprise here: The nanny should have no qualms with also signing a "confidentiality agreement" with their potential boss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, author Elena Mincheva gave The Post readers a glimpse into the covert lifestyles of world-class nannies — which is far less cushy than Fran Drescher‘s "The Nanny" would have us believe. Mincheva’s memoir "Millionaire Nanny" revealed eye-popping details about life as a full-time guardian to wealthy children, such as their $300-per-day Amazon toy habit and the children’s school tuition, which cost the family $20,000 per year, per kid.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

More recently, The Post investigated the nannying industry in the age of COVID-19 and found that many were put at risk of exposure to the illness by being forced to travel with the families.

"They are vacationing with some very high-profile friends," said one unnamed nanny, who withheld their identity due to a contractual stipulation in the nondisclosure agreement signed with her employer. "They feel like they are above it all," she said of the family who allegedly flouted coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Presidio Heights job posting was first reported in the Bold Italic, a web magazine dedicated to Bay Area culture. The proposed $300,000 salary — $100,000 per nanny — "blew our minds," they wrote.

The listing has since been removed by Louer, although several similar roles are still being advertised. The site currently lists more than a dozen domestic roles that promise around $100,000 per year or more. Not to be overlooked, however, are the benefits: health insurance (including dental and vision), paid vacation and sick leave and an annual bonus, pending "performance evaluation."

This story was originally published by the New York Post.