Parents on Facebook relate to bear coaxing 4 cubs across the road: 'Poor mama!'

This is beary relatable.

Footage of a mama bear trying to coax her four meandering cubs across a busy Connecticut road has sent Facebook users into stitches, with parents likening the wild animal’s struggle to get her little ones from point A to B to life with their own kids.

On Monday, the Winchester Police Department posted a funny four-minute clip of a mama bear trying to get her cute cubs across Rowley Street, which has a posted speed limit of 40 mph. The Associated Press reports that the bears had actually stopped traffic on Sunday, when they fortunately had the protection of a police cruiser to block motorists.

As seen in the footage, the mother bear picks up one cub with her mouth to carry it to a grassy area on the other side… only to have another cub scamper back into the road, and start the struggle all over again.

"The weather is getting nicer and the wildlife is coming out to play! Please use caution while driving and avoid interacting with these animals!" the Winchester Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to those who were patient and helped keep the bears safe while the mama bear tried to get her cubs across the street."

"Aww," a woman behind the camera said in the quick clip, which has since been shared over 4,000 times online. "Poor mama. I feel you!" Later, she joked that she had "never related more to a bear," either.

Facebook users were in outstanding agreement, and likened the scene to the struggles they've had with their own kids.

"Reminds me of trying to get my little ones cleaned dressed and ready to go… then I realize I'm a hot mess and the littles are cleaner than I am!!" one confessed.

"And that’s what’s parenting is, requires A LOT OF PATIENCE!" another exclaimed.

"Do the words 'Don't make me come back there!!' come to mind?" one asked.

"As a single mom of 4 boys, this really sums it up!" another shared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.