All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Royal wedding gift bags are being sold for thousands on eBay

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
You can get your own royal swag — for just a few thousand dollars.

Official gift bags given to guests of the royal wedding are being hawked on eBay for as much as $13,000.

Official favors from the May 19 celebrations are being sold on eBay for serious sums.

Official favors from the May 19 celebrations are being sold on eBay for serious sums. (eBay)

The royal swag — which was handed out to more than 2,500 people invited to Windsor Castle for Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle — are listed on the auction website along with the goodies inside such as a fridge magnet and chocolate coin.

“I was one of the 600 ‘honoured public guests’ invited to attend the Wedding at Windsor Castle and I am offering both my own official correspondence that led up to the day together with the exclusive memorabilia of a truly inspirational day,” one post read.

The post also includes pictures of the items inside and a suggested price of $1,280.

According to CNBC, among those invited from the public were 200 people from charities, 100 local schoolchildren and 610 Windsor residents.

This story originally appeared in Page Six.