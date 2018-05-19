Meghan Markle stuns in Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy at royal wedding

Wedding bells are set to ring at last for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the royal bride stepped out in Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy for the big day.

The former actress has opted for a fitted A-line gown with long sleeves and a portrait-style, bateau neckline, paired with Queen Mary’s filigree tiara and a cathedral-length lace veil, Metro reports.

The headpiece was last worn in the 1880s and is believed to be on loan from Queen Elizabeth II.

“Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy,” Kensington Palace tweeted on May 19.

“Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.”

The 36-year-old former actress has styled her hair in a low bun with a middle part, adding diamond stud earrings to complete the look.

For his part, Prince Harry has opted for a black military uniform, with his brother and best man, Prince William, following suit. For special occasions like weddings, it is traditional for members of the British monarchy to sport ceremonial uniforms, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Soon after the royal bride walked down the aisle before 600 guests at St. George’s chapel, her husband-to-be helped remove her veil.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.