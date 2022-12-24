This is the right way to use a space heater in this cold season

As we head smack dab into the depths of a bone-chilling winter, we all look for ways to stay warm. One of the most popular ways to stay warm in a small space is to invest in a space heater. They can take the edge off a super cold season. All types of space heaters can be safe if used properly. Faulty design and poor placement are two reasons things can go terribly wrong when trying to warm up with one.

Space heaters cause the most fires in December, January, and February

Only trouble is that they are also the cause of an estimated 56,000 residential fires in the most year reported according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Many fires start from problems including old heaters, no automatic safety turn-off, no tip-over switch, and poorly placed heaters that are either prone to tip over or placed too close to items that can catch fire. That's why you'll want to know the safest ways to prevent trouble and what to look for when buying a space heater.

Most important things to look for when using a space heater

Despite the shockingly high number of fires caused by space heaters every year, there are things to consider before turning one on that can significantly reduce the risk of fire.

Pick the safest type of heater that is Underwriters Labs (UL) rated and certified

Look for an automatic shut-off feature that turns it off after a certain period of time

that turns it off after a certain period of time A tip-over safety switch is also at the top of the list. If your old heater does not turn off if it tumbles over, it is time to stop using it.

is also at the top of the list. If your old heater does not turn off if it tumbles over, it is time to stop using it. A built-in thermostat can help it from overheating

can help it from overheating Keep anything flammable or that can easily burn at least 3 feet away from space heaters

from space heaters Never leave them running unattended , always turn them off when leaving the room or when going to bed

, always turn them off when leaving the room or when going to bed Always keep space heaters on a flat, level surface on the ground where they are less likely to tip over

on the ground where they are less likely to tip over Never use a space heater with a visibly damaged cord

Always follow manufacturer instructions and warnings

Our Recommendations for the best space heaters

When shopping for a space heater, it's always wise to make sure it includes a safety certification label from an organization such as CSA International if you live in Canada or Underwriter Laboratories (UL) in the U.S.

Lasko Electric Ceramic Space Heater

Price: $39.99 (at time of publication)

2,483 global ratings / 4.5 out of 5 stars / 74% 5-star ratings

Built-in safety features, including automatically shutting off if tipped over, and automatic overheating protection

Always remains cool to the touch

Features 2 heating settings (900w and 1500w) as well as a cooling fan

8-foot-long chord, allowing you to plug it in from anywhere

Vornado MVH Vortex Heater

Price: $69.99 (at time of publication)

7, 547 global ratings / 4.2 out of 5 stars / 67% 5-star reviews

Unique vortex air circulation provides heat in a similar way as a furnace

Remains cool to the touch.

Tip-over protection and automatic shut-off system

3 quiet heat settings

Internal thermostat with seven settings

5-year warranty

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

Price: $57.02 (at time of publication)

4.6 out of 5 stars

76% 5-star reviews

23,799 global ratings

Adjustable thermostat settings

Hi and low heat

Remote control

Lightweight

Overheat protection features

Remains cool to the touch

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater

Price: $764.88 (at time of publication)

4.3 out of 5 stars

73% 5-star ratings

1,310 global ratings

All-in-one space heater and fan

Includes an air purifying mode that neither heats nor cools

Long range heating

Connects to Wi-Fi

Do Atom One Space Heater

Price: $59.99 (at time of publication)

9,670+ global ratings / 4.5 out of 5 stars / 74% five-star ratings

Fast heating, reaching the desired temperature in a matter of seconds

Tip over and overheat protection, and enhanced safety plug

Smooth airflow and soft warmth

70-degree wide angle oscillation, providing wide reading heat

Built-in digital thermostat