'Rich Kids of Instagram' celebrate the summer in luxury

The Rich Kids of Instagram – otherwise known as the Rich Kids of the Internet – are busy soaking up the sun on luxurious holidays across the globe.

From the Bahamas to Santorini, New York to Dubai, the pampered set is sunbathing, posing and sampling Michelin-star meals.

And they're all traveling in style - jetting off in swanky private planes or incredible sports cars.

Others are doing a whole lot of nothing, posing poolside in designer swimwear, with two rich kid pals sipping red wine against the backdrop of Positano in Italy.

Several were pictured relaxing on luxury yachts in Dubai as well as Antibes in the South of France.

Other shots see the youngsters lounging around in hot tubs - on board luxe private yachts - as well as posing with expensive cars.

Others were seen spending their vacations shopping at Gucci while another flaunted their designer gear while traveling on a private jet.

Dressed head-to-toe in Fendi and kitted out with luxury Louis Vuitton travel bags, it's a far cry from the average getaway.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.