'Europe's biggest sex festival' hits England, aerial photos show

Hundreds of adventurers are evidently pitching their tents in a showground as this year's Swingfields festival promises to go off with a bang.

Europe’s biggest swingers’ party has come to the UK again for three days as raunchy revelers get into the swing of things.

Swingfields' location for this year’s “Aurora” event has now been revealed using handwritten "SF this way" signs around Malvern, Worcestershire, England.

The site is a closely-guarded secret and ticket holders, who pay over $200 for couples, are only told 48 hours before the festival gets underway.

Drone pictures of the field near the Three Counties Showground show a red double-decker party bus and gazebo covering several double-beds.

Other snaps detail four poster beds dotted around the site as well as mysterious tents and marquees in the corners of the field. Paddling pools have also been erected around the festival with a line of chairs set up nearby.

The official Swingfields website states: "This three-day event will be working alongside ALL lifestyle groups, including LGBT communities, to ensure we deliver a fun and entertaining event for all.”

Organizers are also offering glamping pods complete with bedding included to allow revelers to “just turn up and relax.”

Residents in the area say they are happy for the sex festival to go ahead as long as the revelers don't leave the compound.

“I’m not bothered what they do inside the festival as long as they don’t leave it but I suppose, why would they?” Sylvia Hartley, 40, said. “The festival was here last year and no one seemed to have any problems. It’s just people having sex in the open air.”

“There are far more unhealthy pursuits people can do. If I wasn’t in a committed relationship I’d be tempted to go along myself,” Hartley added.

This story was originally published by SWNS.