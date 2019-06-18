Reynolds Wrap hiring someone to find America's best barbecue ribs for $10G

No juicy summer plans? Reynolds Wrap is on the hunt for its next “Chief Grilling Officer,” who will travel for two-weeks in August to find America’s best barbecue ribs and go home with a $10,000 paycheck — a dream job for barbecue-lovers if there ever was one.

For the second year running, the aluminum foil company is hiring its "Chief Grilling Officer" to taste-test the summertime fare in "some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country," while documenting their adventures on the brand's social media profiles and website.

As if this deal — which includes pre-paid travel, lodging and a $10,000 stipend — couldn’t get any sweeter, the lucky “CGO” is also invited to bring a guest along for the ride, too.

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes,” a press release on the drool-worthy gig states.

Interested contenders are invited to submit a photo of themselves grilling a favorite recipe and a 100-word blurb on why they deserve the job online. Applications close at midnight on June 19.