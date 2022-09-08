Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: A look at her life as British royalty

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her Balmoral Castle estate after ruling on the throne for 70 years

  • Queen wearing a floral dress smiling
    Image 1 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives to view a display of artifacts from Halcyon Days to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on March 23, 2022. (Steve Parsons/Pool/ AFP)

  • Toddler-aged Queen Elizabeth in a sepia colored photo
    Image 2 of 31

    The future Queen Elizabeth II in 1929, at about 3 years old. (The Print Collector/Getty Images)

  • Toddler-aged Queen Elizabeth in a sepia colored photo
    Image 3 of 31

    Princess Elizabeth in an image taken from a family album around 1929-1930. (The Royal Photographic Society Collection/Victoria and Albert Museum, London/Getty Images)

  • A black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth, sister Margaret, and mother and father on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
    Image 4 of 31

    The crowned King George VI and Queen Elizabeth with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose, acknowledging the cheers of the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their return from Westminster Abbey. (Getty Images)

  • Black and white photo of teen Queen Elizabeth in military uniform
    Image 5 of 31

    Princess Elizabeth in the Girl Guides at Frogmore, U.K., June 30, 1942. (Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • Black and white photo of young Queen Elizabeth reading inside
    Image 6 of 31

    Princess Elizabeth reading a book in Buckingham Palace on July 19, 1946. (Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)

  • Black and white photo of young Queen Elizabeth and her father, the King, standing outside
    Image 7 of 31

    King George VI and Princess Elizabeth in the gardens at Windsor Castle, England, July 8, 1946.  (Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth in a large regal robe inside Westminster during her coronation ceremony
    Image 8 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a white dress, blue sash, and a crown while holding a fan
    Image 9 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth stands for her official portrait. (Dorothy Wilding via Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears furs and crown while shaking hands with Winston Churchill
    Image 10 of 31

    Princess Elizabeth greets Winston Churchill at Guildhall, in London, March 23, 1950. (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a blue dress while holding a photo album; she sits on a couch with her two sons
    Image 11 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II looking at a photograph album with her sons Prince Andrew, left, and Prince Edward, December 1971. Footage of this scene was used in the Queen's Christmas broadcast of 1971, to illustrate the theme of family. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • A black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth and Jackie Kennedy during a dinner
    Image 12 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth flashes a radiant smile as she stands next to Jacqueline Kennedy after dinner at Buckingham Palace. The U.S. president and the first lady were guests of the Queen and Prince Philip. This was the first time an American president dined at Buckingham Palace since 1918. (Getty Images)

  • Black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth wearing a coat and a hat and President Eisenhower sitting to her left
    Image 13 of 31

    President Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969), Mamie Eisenhower (1896-1979), Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker (1895-1979) and his wife attend the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, June 26, 1959. (Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a lilac jacket alongside her mother, Queen Mary, wearing a blue top and hat
    Image 14 of 31

    The Queen Mother, left, waves to the people alongside Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on her 100th birthday, Aug. 4, 2000. (Gerry Penny/AFP)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a yellow dress while placing a crown on her son, Charles', head during an outside ceremony
    Image 15 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II crowns her son, Charles, Prince of Wales during his investiture ceremony at Caernarvon Castle. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth stand on the balcony of Buckingham palace during the Wales' wedding
    Image 16 of 31

    The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Queen.  (Terry Fincher)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a green dress while giving a speech at a podium in front of the Commonwealth's various flags
    Image 17 of 31

     Queen Elizabeth II speaks at the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace in London on April 19, 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip look at eachother for a portrait photo while standing outside
    Image 18 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip re-visit Broadlands, to mark their diamond wedding anniversary. The royals spent their wedding night at Broadlands in Hampshire in November 1947, the former home of Prince Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten. (Tim Graham/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a silver dress and a crown while standing beside Nelson Mandela who wears a dark suit
    Image 19 of 31

    The Queen at a banquet In Cape Town, South Africa, with Nelson Mandela   (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a yellow dress and a crown while dancing with President Gerald Ford
    Image 20 of 31

    President Gerald Ford dancing with Queen Elizabeth II at a ball at the White House, Washington, during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebrations of the Declaration of Independence, July 7, 1976. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth and President Ronald Reagan ride horses outside
    Image 21 of 31

    During a state visit, Queen Elizabeth Il rides her horse Burmese in Windsor Great Park with President Reagan, who is riding Centennial. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

  • Former President Trump fistbumps Queen Elizabeth, wearing a turqouise dress and hat
    Image 22 of 31

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Trump during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the U.S. president's and first lady's three-day State Visit to the U.K. Britain rolled out the red carpet for President Trump June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit.  (Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a yellow polka dot dress while surrounded by school children in uniform
    Image 23 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II with a group of local children during her state visit to Mexico, February-March 1975.  (Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a red hat and coat, holds a bouqet of flowers, and smiles while looking at a Canadian flag
    Image 24 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she visits Bowring Park in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 25. The Queen is on the third day of a 10-day official visit to Canada.   (Carlo Allegri/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a red coat and hat while surrounded by school children holding union jack flags
    Image 25 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II visits RAF Marham January 30, 2002, on the first public engagement of her Jubilee year. The Queen, Honorary Air Commodore of the base which is just a few miles from her Sandringham home, told well wishers that her mother, who has not been seen in public since November 21, was fine and recovering from a bad cough.  (Andrew Parsons / POOL / AFP)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears a green dress and hat while petting a white horse
    Image 26 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II attends the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 15, 2004 in Windsor, England.  (Carl De Souza/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth has a surprised expression on her face while sitting next to Anna Wintour during a show
    Image 27 of 31

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by British-American journalist and editor, Anna Wintour (R), views British designer Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, during her visit to London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London on February 20, 2018.  (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

  • Queen Elizabeth stands next to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as Prince Harry turns to speak to Meghan
    Image 28 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on April 1, 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

  • Prince Charles kisses Queen Elizabeth's hand as she steps out of her car
    Image 29 of 31

    Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) kisses the hand of his mother Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) as they attend an engagement to light a beacon to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in Windsor on April 21, 2016. The Queen lit the principal beacon which would set in train a series of beacons across the country and worldwide to mark the Queen's 90th birthday.  (Arthur Edwards / POOL / AFP)

  • Prince Charles sits on a golden thrown with a crown on a cushion to his right
    Image 30 of 31

    Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reacts after reading the Queen's Speech as he holds it in his hands in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II missed the ceremonial opening of Britain's parliament, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to reinvigorate his faltering government by unveiling its plans for the coming year.  (Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)

  • British Royals, including Kate, William, George, Charlotte, Louis, and the Queen stand on Buckingham Palace balcony
    Image 31 of 31

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II was celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.  (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo by Chris Jackson)

