Researchers reveal the perfect 'flirty' face for women: study

Sometimes, all it takes is a look.

For some single people, it can be hard to tell when someone is actually flirting with you. Fortunately for them, new research suggests that there may be a specific facial expression that women use when they’re flirting.

A study published in the Journal of Sex Research says that there are certain facial expressions that signify interest in a potential partner, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. According to the study, men can recognize this expression as showing attraction.

The flirty facial expression that seems to work best for women is to turn the head to one side, tilt it down slightly with a slight smile and have the eyes turned toward the target.

“Across our six studies, we found most men were able to recognize a certain female facial expression as representing flirting,” Omri Gillath, professor of psychology at the University of Kansas, told SWNS. “It has a unique morphology, and it's different from expressions that have similar features -- for example, smiling -- but aren't identified by men as flirting expression. Our findings support the role of flirtatious expression in communication and mating initiation.”

Researchers say that their work revealed exactly how men’s brains react to certain expressions. Certain looks can reportedly activate associations with relationships for men.

Gillath continued, “For the first time, not only were we able to isolate and identify the expressions that represent flirting, but we were also able to reveal their function -- to activate associations related with relationships and sex.”