Researchers discover nearly 200-year-old message in a bottle: 'Absolutely magic moment'

A team of volunteers excavating an archaeological site in Normandy, France, found a "time capsule" this week from a 19th century colleague who surveyed the region nearly 200 years ago.

"P. J. Féret, a native of Dieppe, member of various intellectual societies, carried out excavations here in January 1825," the message rolled up inside a glass flask said. "He continues his investigations in this vast area known as the Cité de Limes or Caesar’s Camp."

The message was found while the volunteers were conducting an emergency dig at the ancient Gaulish clifftop village near the town of Eu, France, because of erosion on the hillside.

The message and its flask were found inside an earthenware pot at the Cité de Limes.

"It was an absolutely magic moment," team leader Guillaume Blondel told BBC News. "We knew there had been excavations here in the past, but to find this message from 200 years ago… it was a total surprise."

He added: "Sometimes you see these time capsules left behind by carpenters when they build houses, but it’s very rare in archaeology. Most archaeologists prefer to think that there won’t be anyone coming after them because they’ve done all the work!"

The Gauls were Celts who lived in mainland Europe between around the 5th century B.C.E. and 5th century A.D.

The town of EU posted photos of the find on its Facebook page, writing, "The excavations delivered, among other things, a moving and very special testimony. A message was discovered in a small salt bottle from the 19th century accompanied by two coins; all contained in a ceramic jar. Located in a previously investigated sector, it is a ‘time capsule’ buried almost 200 years ago."