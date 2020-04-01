Reporter interrupted by shirtless dad while working from home during coronavirus outbreak: 'Dad, holy crap!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Living with your parents is never easy.

A reporter from Florida learned this the hard way while trying to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak. It turns out her parents aren't as camera-ready as she is.

Jessica Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network in Tampa, was filming a report on the coronavirus in her kitchen when things went wrong. She uploaded the footage to Twitter, which starts off fine before things take a turn.

As Lang attempts her segment, something goes wrong behind the camera, prompting her to ask her mom what happened. Then, her father walks into the frame, still putting his shirt on, with his belly fully visible.

Based on her reaction, Lang was not looking to include her father's stomach in her report.

"Work from home they said, it'll be fine they said," she captioned the footage, which has been viewed more than 671,000 times. It's also been retweeted over 1,400 times and has received at least 11,000 reactions.

Many families are having to make the best of it while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

A video showing a family creating a “Club Quarantine” in their garage recently went viral on social media after originally being posted to TikTok.

According to the 50-second clip, the young man in the video turned 21 the day before. His parents reportedly “felt bad that he couldn’t go to a bar/club,” so his mom transformed the garage into a 21-and-up establishment -- at least according to a sign posted outside the “bar’s” door, which reads “Must be 21 or older to enter.”

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.