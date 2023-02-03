Repelling flies with water and pennies: Does the trick work?

There’s a pest control trick that some Americans have long been using to repel flies, and it involves a handful of pennies, water, plastic bags and sometimes string.

Residents of the southern U.S. have passed down the tip and say filling sealable plastic food bags with water and pennies keeps flies away when hung or placed near a window, door or seating area, according to various blogs and magazines.

Does it actually work?

VIRAL HOUSE CLEANING VIDEOS ARE SATISFYING BILLIONS ON TIKTOK

Testers of the trick certainly seem to think so, but some experts aren’t convinced.

"There is no credible scientific evidence to suggest that this type of methodology works for ridding one’s house from flies," Scot Hodges, vice president of professional development and technical services at Arrow Exterminators in Georgia, told Fox News Digital.

"I have visited properties that have had the penny-filled bags and flies, so my observation is that this is not something that can be relied on," said Hodges, who is based in Atlanta and has earned an Associate Certified Entomologist certification from the Entomological Society of America (ESA) – a national organization made up of insect experts.

Entomology is a branch of zoology that focuses on the study of insects and insect behavior. Studiers of entomology – entomologists – are scientists who examine insect growth, conduct, nutrition and habitat interaction, according to the ESA.

"The root cause and solution to all fly problems is sanitation," Hodges explained. "Most flies feed on dead or decaying organic matter, which is what typically causes the flies to appear. From there, they lay their eggs in the food source and more flies hatch out and the cycle continues until the food source and breeding site is removed or corrected."

BEST CARE FOR BUG BITES: DOCTORS SHARE TREATMENT TIPS FOR MINOR AND SEVERE BITES

"This approach of ensuring cleanliness can yield quick results since the fly life cycle is rather short," he continued.

Believers of the penny and water fly repellant have reported success with the unusual hack.

A recent article published in the food magazine Taste of Home reported that southern residents and restaurant owners swear by the penny- and water-filled bag method as a natural fly repellant.

VIRAL JAR LID TRICK MAY HAVE YOU DITCHING JAR OPENER GADGETS: HOW TO DO IT

Similarly, the magazine Southern Living shared a TikTok video in June 2022 claiming the hack works and can be done with five or six pennies.

The video has since been viewed more than 159,800 times and many have questioned how the method reportedly works.

Some people have theorized that the penny and water plastic baggie trick could potentially work by messing with a fly’s vision, according to a speculative article released by the Tennessee Farm Bureau, which is a non-governmental nonprofit organization that represents farmers in the Volunteer State.

"The best explanation is simple light refraction going through the bag of water that confuses the housefly," the Tennessee Farm Bureau wrote. "A housefly has large complex eyes made up of thousands of simple eyes that don’t move or focus. The fly bases his movement by light and the refracted light coming through the water in the plastic bag confuses the fly causing him to move on to a place that is easier on the eyes."

Dedicated penny and water theorists have also suggested that the hack might fool a fly into believing the filled bags are another insect’s eye or surface water, which might tell a fly it’s unwise to land, according to the Tennessee Farm Bureau.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A number of social media users have shared videos of themselves leaving the penny-water plastic bags around and claiming that the method worked for them.

In the comment section under Southern Living’s TikTok video, a user from Florida wrote that they tested the hack but didn’t have success.

"Doesn’t work one bit," the user wrote. "I have tried this in my barn a couple of times and all you have are flies and an ugly bag of water dangling. I wish it did work."

Several other commenters wrote that they have found the hack to work for their non-barn needs.

Despite the conflicting reports, much like Hodges told Fox News Digital, there appears to be no definitive proof that pennies and water in a plastic bag can effectively shoo flies away.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Real science-backed fly prevention tips

Arrow Exterminators have five easy pest control tips that can keep flies out of your home, according to Hodges.

1. Ensure doors and windows are closed and/or have tight-fitting screens.

2. Keep garbage and pet waste areas clean and schedule regular pick-ups. Garbage cans kept in garages can cause problems with flies.

3. Store fruits and vegetables in a refrigerator and regularly dispose of produce that’s been left once they show any signs of rot.

4. Clean drains and garbage disposals and keep these appliances free of food debris.

5. Keep recyclables closed or sealed and regularly dispose of them to avoid attracting flies.