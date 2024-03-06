Remains of medieval church, skeletons discovered by archaeologists

Archaeologists recently uncovered an early medieval church in the city of Venice's iconic Piazza San Marco.

The ABAP Superintendency for the Municipality of Venice and the Lagoon shared a Facebook post about the discovery last month.

The Italian organization explained that its archeologists found "brickwork and floor levels partly attributable to the ancient church of San Gemignano."

"[It] stood here in the high medieval centuries and, in time, had lost memory regarding its exact location within the Martian area," a translated version of the post reads.

Skeletons were also buried on the church's premises and archaeologists believe that at least four bodies were buried there. A photo released by the organization shows a skeleton in a mud-filled burial that was made of brick.

"In antiquity it was extremely common to bury next to or inside worship buildings and it was equally common to place many deceased inside the same tomb, not necessarily at the same time," the Facebook post said.

The tombs date back to the 7th or 8th centuries, according to the Italian outlet RaiNews. The church itself was built in the sixth century.

In the 12th century, the building was destroyed, and the church moved to another part of the square. That structure was then destroyed and replaced by another church in the 16th century, which was then demolished in 1807.

Fox News Digital reached out to Venice's ABAP Superintendency for additional information, but no new details were available.