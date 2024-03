Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Mexican archaeologists recently uncovered a cache of ancient bones during a construction project.

In a translated press release issued on Feb. 26, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) explained that the burial dated from the pre-Columbian era.

Archaeological experts discovered the trove of skeletons in the town of Pozo de Ibarra. A sewage-related construction project was happening at the time.

According to the INAH press release, the bones were all part of a "complex funerary system." At least seven intact skulls were found and showed signs of "cranial modification," which INAH says could have been done for aesthetic purposes.

"It is a funerary system composed of a primary burial, that is, the skeleton maintains the anatomical relationship, accompanied by a concentration of human bone remains deposited without anatomical relationship, which have a particular arrangement," the press release, which was translated from Spanish to English, explained.

The exact placement of the bones was intentional, the INAH says.

"It was identified that long bones, such as femurs, tibias, rays and ulnae, were carefully placed in a specific sector," the INAH added. "Similarly, the skulls were intentionally grouped, some even stacked on top of each other, in another sector of the ossuary."

The exact age of the bones is unknown, but could go back 1,500 years.

"The discovery is possibly related to the Amapa cultural phase (500-800/850 AD), because ceramic vessels and anthropomorphic figurines from that period were also recovered," the statement added.

The INAH called its discovery "exceptional" and said it enriches the field of archeology in Mexico.

"This archaeological find is exceptional, since there are no precedents for this type of burial in other nearby sites, and it enriches the understanding of funerary practices in the region. In addition, it encourages collaboration between the different INAH bodies for the protection, research, conservation and dissemination of heritage."

Fox News Digital reached out to the INAH for comment.