Wedding guest debates breaking 'ridiculously petty rules' at former boyfriend's ceremony, bringing along the bride's ex

Romance is apparently dead for one frustrated woman, who is now toying with the idea of acting out and breaking the “ridiculously petty” set of rules she’s been instructed to follow at the wedding of her friend and ex-boyfriend.

Claiming she's caught in the middle, the allegedly jilted woman recently voiced her woes – and ideas for revenge – on Reddit, and she's stirring some serious controversy.

On Friday, the anonymous Redditor user created a post that has since received over 3,500 comments and 21,000 upvotes. The author confessed that she’s debating attending the upcoming nuptials of her pal, who is marrying her former flame, with the bride’s ex-boyfriend in tow, in the hopes of causing trouble for the happy couple on their big day.

“My friend is marrying my ex-boyfriend of four years. It's been pretty awkward,” the writer began. Alleging that she was kicked out of the wedding party because she felt “uncomfortable” with wearing the “very revealing bridesmaid's gown,” the Redditor claimed the bride still welcomed her at the wedding, so long as she obeys “a very specific set of rules” stipulating what she could wear and who she could speak to.

“I was about to just not go when I ran into the bride's ex who is also invited to the wedding,” the author went on, explaining that the bride’s ex also happens to be the groom’s cousin. “He was also kicked out of the wedding party and was given a list of rules to follow.”

Now, the Redditor said that she and the man plan to attend the bash together, and “have fun breaking as many rules that we can.” At the affair, the troublemakers plan to dress how they please, enjoy the open bar, talk to everyone and rock the dance floor, as they are specifically “NOT ALLOWED TO DANCE,” per the couple's instructions.

“Nothing we would do would distract from the bride's big day other than breaking the ridiculously petty rules that we're supposed to follow. We're also both at the point where we're both ready to sever ties with the bride and groom,” the author concluded, polling the Reddit community as to whether or not the devious plan makes her a jerk.

In reply, most commenters agreed that acting out at the wedding was a waste of time, and urged the former bridesmaid that doing so would hurt her in the long run.

“As sad as it is to acknowledge: The couple getting married aren't your friends and the fact they are putting you on probation and issuing lists of rules suggests they don't trust you and see you as a threat to their perfect day,” one user said. “Violating their rules might sound like transgressive fun, but I think it's more likely to make you both look petty and vindictive to other guests, and I feel like it's probably ultimately going to leave you feeling [bad] too.”

“Even though it might look funny, revenge never plays out as we think it will,” another agreed. “It’s better to spend your time and resources on something that will make [you] happy and cut ties with those [jerks] who have no respect for both you and the other ex.”

“Don’t go. Spend your time, money and happiness doing something you actually enjoy. Revenge is a waste of time,” one advised.

“Although I get the fun part of breaking the rules it’s obvious that [the bride] has some power-trip on you,” another echoed. “Be indifferent, indifference hurts more. Plan a trip, do something else, post it on social media in a chill way, she will probably see it and it will ruin her day because she won’t be able to give you orders… and that will kill any power she thinks she has over you.

Some more mischievous users, meanwhile, endorsed the author’s idea and encouraged her to follow through.

“I'd disagree with that advice, I say go for it. Of course, I'm more petty and drama-seeking than the average person, but then again thinking of this plan means you are too,” one said.

“Go with him! Have fun!” another exclaimed. “Also who sets up these kind of rules? No dancing?? At a wedding? That’s so lame. Enjoy yourself and then cut ties.”

With the wedding about three weeks away, it remains to be determined whether or not the couple’s former partners will ultimately attend, as the original author has yet to follow-up or confirm any plans.