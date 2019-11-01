Reddit users share 'wrong' and bizarre ways to eat certain foods: 'It was absolutely horrifying'

There’s a wrong way to eat certain foods and then there’s downright weird.

An online thread dedicated to the peculiar and sometimes hilarious ways in which people consume food has become an Internet home run.

While cravings and tastes are often subjective, like how some people might suck ice cream from the bottom of the cone instead of eating it from the top, a Reddit page asking commenters to share some of the wrong ways to eat particular foods is proving that not all food consumption is created equal.

“Once I had a substitute teacher just drink an entire bottle of steak sauce,” one user wrote. “In my personal opinion, there is no right way to consume steak sauce, but that man found one of the worst.

“It was absolutely horrifying. I never wish to see something that unpleasant again.”

Another Reddit user shared a story about his sister’s bizarre method of eating a banana “like a corn on the cob.”

“She will peel the banana halfway and then scrape the sides with her teeth making it shiny and then she would eat the center remains,” the user wrote. “I think she should have been put up for adoption.”

Someone else shared the time they witnessed a friend biting into an orange like an apple: “I almost fell over by how disgusting it was. He didn't flinch. He didn't spit out the peel. He didn't do anything. It was so wrong.”

"I almost fell over by how disgusting it was." — Reddit user's reaction to friend biting into orange like an apple

Other posts were less gross and more cultural no-nos, like one commenter who shared the proper way to eat sushi: “You have to either stuff the whole thing in your mouth or hold it until it’s finished.”

Another commenter said their Italian friends were mortified when they witnessed them breaking noodles in half before putting them in the pot, as apparently noodles are supposed to remain whole.

One of the strangest of the thread's comments came from a user who shared the unique way one person preferred to eat their burgers.

“I knew someone who would eat a burger layer by layer, from the top down,” a user shared. “Now, eating a burger with a knife and fork is one thing, but layer by layer (also with a knife and fork) is just a whole other thing I don’t have the mental or emotional strength to deal with.”

However, there’s at least one faux pas we can all agree on. The thread’s highest-rated comment went to a user who pointed out something one should never do: “Eating cereal with a fork.”

Naturally, because it’s the Internet, there were some people who seemed to disagree. “Sounds like a challenge when you're out of clean spoons and too lazy to wash anything,” one person replied.

Another commenter took it one step further: “The real challenge is using a knife. Pro balance.”