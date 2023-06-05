Reddit user in hot water for rejecting his wife's name for their baby girl: Doesn't want child to be 'bullied'

A Reddit user asked others on the social media platform if he was in the wrong for objecting to a family name his wife has chosen for their not-yet-born daughter.

The Redditor, a 32-year-old male who posts under the name "clint_weaver," said he and his wife, 28, found out that they are expecting a baby in January.

"Recently, at one of her ultrasound appointments, we found out that we are having a baby girl," the man wrote.

REDDIT USER SEEKS ADVICE ABOUT FIRST MOTHER'S DAY: HIS WIFE WANTS TO STAY HOME WITH BABY, FAMILIES ARE NOT PLEASED

"A few nights ago, my wife and I began to talk about possible baby names," he continued.

"She mentioned her mother, Ana, and asked me how I would feel if our daughter inherited her name," he said.

The Redditor said he told his wife he loved the idea, not only because "Ana" is a pretty name, but "because my wife is Puerto Rican and I know how important it would be to her family if we carried on her mother’s name, since it has been in the family for ages."

The man thought the conversation was over — however, the next night, his wife brought up the subject again, man explained. He added that his wife said to him that it was "so meaningful that I am letting our daughter have ‘her grandmother’s middle name.’"

"I had assumed my wife was talking about her mother’s first name — not her middle name."

The man on Reddit said he was "shocked," he wrote.

HUSBAND WON'T ALLOW WIFE TO GO ON VACATION WITHOUT HIM 16 MONTHS AFTER BIRTH OF THEIR BABY: ‘I’M HURT'

"I had assumed my wife was talking about her mother’s first name — not her middle name," he added.

"This might not have been a huge deal, but my mother-in-law’s middle name is — wait for it — ‘Princess,’" he also wrote.

"I told my wife that I am sorry, but I don’t want our daughter to be named Princess," the Redditor continued.

He said his wife burst into tears.

She apparently then called him "a disgrace to her family" and "an awful father" for "excluding our kid," he also told others on the platform.

The man said he told his wife he was fine with the name Ana, "but Princess is not a name I am comfortable giving our newborn," he said.

REDDIT POST ABOUT GROWN CHILDREN REVEALS PARENTS' BIGGEST REGRETS – AND IT'S NOT WHAT YOU THINK

Now his wife has been avoiding him, he wrote — and he’s "starting to wonder if I’m going nuts."

He added, "I don’t want our kid to be bullied, but family is so important to me and my wife."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for additional comment.

One North Carolina woman who is expecting a baby in the next two months told Fox News Digital, "The name you give your baby is one of the first acts of love and protection you perform for your child."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "While all family names are sweet and meaningful, a person's name is used every single day — and kids can be relentless with their teasing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Most people on Reddit sided with the husband and father's feelings about the matter — with one person commenting, "This is the hill to die on. The kid will be teased to death."