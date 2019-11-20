Expand / Collapse search
Reddit user's attempt to take selfie with dog ends up looking like real-life filter

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
A woman’s attempt to take a selfie with her dog backfired in the funniest way, and it’s gone viral.

The unidentified dog owner, who posted the photo on Reddit, is seen being photobombed by her pet's nose and mouth.

The dachshund is perfectly positioned in front of the woman’s face, creating the perfect illusion of a human with a dog’s nose and mouth.

Reddit users thought the apparent accidental selfie was an internet homerun.

“Mission accomplished. This is a very cute picture!” a Reddit user posted.

“You failed successfully,” another person wrote.

In fact, many commenters admitted they believed the photo was actually a filter commonly used on social media platforms, and not the author’s actual dog.

A woman’s attempt to take a selfie with her dog backfired in the funniest way, and it’s gone viral. (Photo: iStock)

“Legit thought this was a filter or a photoshop for a solid 30 seconds and tried to see what the post was about,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Real life snapchat filter,” one person commented.

Another Reddit user said, “This is literally perfect. I thought this was a filter for a good 10 seconds.”

One person pointed out the woman didn’t seem very happy in the picture, to which the owner replied that not only was she happy with how the photo turned out with her pup but that she knew exactly what she would do with it.

“Oh I’m happy with it,” she wrote. “This [expletive] is going on this year’s holiday card.”

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.