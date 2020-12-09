Recently widowed otters find love on dating app

Even otters are finding love on the Internet.

It’s becoming more and more common for couples to meet each other through online dating apps, especially during the pandemic. Such services have apparently become so successful at making love connections that even otters are getting set up online.

When one of its male otters named Harris lost his mate, workers at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Gweek, England, used a dating app made specifically for otters to find him a new mate, according to a press release from the Sea Life Scarborough Sanctuary. That sanctuary is home to Pumpkin, a female otter who was also recently widowed and ended up matching with Harris.

After it was determined that Harris and Pumpkin would make a good couple, Harris was moved from Cornish to Sea Life in Scarborough. According to the release, it's best to introduce the male otter to the female otter’s territory to ensure that he properly submits.

“After an extremely sad period for both Pumpkin and the Animal Care team here at Scarborough we are delighted to report that not only is Pumpkin happy once again, but Harris has settled in extremely well and has already become part of the SEA LIFE Scarborough family,” said Todd German, curator at Sea Life Scarborough. “We can’t wait for our guests to meet the happy couple when we reopen our doors on Wednesday December 2.”

Tamara Cooper, curator at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary said, "We are absolutely delighted that Pumpkin and Harris are getting on so well and he has settled in so quickly. He is very much missed here at the Sanctuary but after everything Pumpkin and Harris have been through with losing their partners, it is the perfect fairy tale ending for them to have found love again.”