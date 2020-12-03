Small puppy rescued from carpet python’s grip in Australian backyard

A 9-week-old puppy in Australia had to be rescued after he was attacked by a carpet python last week.

The moment that Jasper, the Staffordshire/German shepherd mix, was attacked and rescued was captured on video and posted to YouTube on Nov. 27.

In the video, Jasper can be seen walking around his owner’s backyard in Queensland, Australia, when a carpet snake jumps out from beneath a chili bush and quickly wraps itself around the pup.

Once Jasper is in the snake’s grasp, he appears unable to move aside from rolling onto his side, with the snake wrapped firmly around him.

However, according to the caption on the YouTube video, Jasper was still able to cry out for help.

Jasper’s owner, Michelle van Schouwen, was just inside when she heard his yelps.

“I got to the end of the patio and I sort of just froze and then screamed because I just saw this python wrapping itself all around him,” she told 7NEWS Sydney.

At first, van Schouwen used a cardboard wrapping paper roll to tap the snake, hoping it would release Jasper, but that didn’t work.

“So then I thought I’m going to have to grab it,” she said. “It was so hard -- I couldn’t tell what was head, what was tail, because it was just all wrapped around [Jasper].”

In the video, van Schouwen can be seen picking up the snake -- and Jasper with it -- and moving around the garden, trying to shake the puppy free from the snake’s grasp.

“Then I noticed Jasper sort of flying through the air a bit and then instantly my brain kicked into gear and I’m like, oh my goodness, I have to stop,” she told 7NEWS.

Thankfully, Jasper survived with only “minimal injuries” the YouTube caption said. Those injuries included a bite on his ear, van Schouwen told 7NEWS.

Other than that, van Schouwen said Jasper hasn’t been too badly affected by the attack.

“It’s probably affected us more,” she said.

