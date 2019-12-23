'Real-life Rapunzel' discusses life with 6 feet of hair

One Ukrainian woman has to work especially hard to ensure there’s never a hair out of place, as her natural tresses measure nearly 6-feet long.

Alena Kravchenko recently opened up about her daily adventures as a “real-life Rapunzel” in a new interview, revealing everything from the weirdest questions people ask to her extensive routine for keeping her locks looking their best.

“For me, true beauty is in naturalness, which is why my hair is so long, it is the manifestation of my inner world, part of me and my soul,” the Odessa woman explained, The Sun reports.

From a young age, Kravchenko highly valued her mother’s advice that “long braids adorn a woman,” which has since inspired her to grow out her blonde hair for the last 30 years. Today, her mesmerizing mane measures about 70 inches long – which presents its own set of unique challenges.

The 34-year-old woman claims she often receives marriage proposals from men from all over the world, which she’s learned to "laugh off" and take in stride.

“A lot of men admire my hair, want to meet, travel, invite me to visit their country, make offers of hand and heart. I can laugh it off correctly, often I don’t answer messages so as not to give a man hope,” she said.

More frequently, Kravchenko said that strangers stop her on the street because of her hair, though some have more unusual requests than others.

“When people see the length of my hair, they can’t hide their enthusiastic looks and emotions, it’s very nice. Many come up and say how unusual and beautiful it is nowadays,” she explained. “The most unusual comments are requests to sniff my hair.”

To keep her long mane healthy and bright, Kravchenko relies on twice-yearly trims – most recently chopping off 6 inches in July – and frequently brushing out her locks.

“I wash my hair once a week, this process takes about an hour, given the preparation before and after washing," she detailed. “I comb my hair at least two times a day, I usually braid my hair, make a bun.”

Though she’s quite proud of her fairytale hair, Kravchenko confessed that she is prone to accidentally getting tangled up in it on occasion.

“The only thing in the loose form is to accidentally step on the hair. There are no physical discomforts, given that the braid grew with me all my life,” she said. “Accordingly, my body is used to it.”

Most importantly, the Ukranian woman said that confidence is the true secret to rocking a major mane.

“The main secret in long beautiful hair is a great desire to have such beauty. You cannot doubt it for a moment."

Though floor-length tresses would likely be unmanageable for many, Kravchenko said she can’t imagine life any other way.

“The most important pluses of the length of my hair is that I stand out against ordinary women, I have my own personality and originality,” she said.

Kravchenko frequently documents her life and times on Instagram, sharing updates with her 13,000-plus followers.