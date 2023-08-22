Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Rare spotless giraffe born at zoo, plus a 'risky' TikTok trend

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News
Published
spotless giraffe

You can help name the spotless baby giraffe by casting your vote on Bright Zoo's Facebook page. (Brights Zoo)

WILD ONE – Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo is believed to be only one in the world. Continue reading...

A LATTE SPICE – Starbucks celebrates 20 years of the pumpkin spice latte with hundreds of millions sold since 2003. Continue reading…

OUCH!  Parents are smashing eggs on their kids' heads as part of a viral TikTok trend. Psychologists sound off. Continue reading...

cracking egg trend split

The viral #eggcrackchallenge on TikTok shows parents tricking their children before cracking an egg on their heads. Psychologists weighed in on this viral trend — and reveal what parents and caregivers are risking. (iStock)

SKIMMING THE SURFACE – A 94-year-old attempts a seated water ski world record: It's a must-see! Watch the video...

SPELLING Q-U-I-Z! – How well can you spell these surprisingly tough words? Test yourself. Continue reading...

BAD DOG – A Golden Retriever eats a groom's passport days before a destination wedding in Italy. Continue reading...

Italy destination wedding disaster

Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri of Boston planned a dream destination in Italy — then their dog Chickie chewed up Frattaroli's passport. (Courtesy Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri)

PHOTOBOMB — Remove unwanted objects or people from your iPhone, iPad or Android devices using this tool that's already in your phone settings. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

