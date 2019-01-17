Rachel Campos-Duffy aims to 'celebrate moms from every region' on Fox Nation series

Fox News contributor and mom-of-eight Rachel Campos-Duffy knows a thing or two about the art of juggling it all — but she still sings the praises of the “mommy mentors” who have guided her along the way.

In the latest episode of Campos-Duffy’s Fox Nation program “Moms," the frequent “Fox & Friends” weekend host returned to her hometown of Wausau, Wis., to chat with four local stay-at-home moms about mainstream perceptions of hard-working moms, the importance of peer mentorship, and the extraordinarily powerful role of parenthood in society.

Following the discussion — which Campos-Duffy warmly held in her home — the host told Fox News that the segment “felt good to do in my town,” spotlighting the four “fantastic” women who she has shared unique friendships with for years.

In the episode, the women agree that having one "mommy mentor" (or if you’re lucky, a few) is critical for insight and support for stay-at-home parents, at every stage of life. In fact, panelist Tina was a “mommy mentor” to Campos-Duffy when her own children were young, and she stayed at home full-time to care for them.

“I really believe in mommy mentors. When any of us becomes a parent, you kind of have an idea from your own childhood, but, of course, times change so much,” Campos-Duffy told Fox News. “I’ve really benefitted from the wisdom of mommy mentors.”

Detailing that she’s looked to her own mother, her sister-in-law Peggy, Tina, another friend named Debbie, and more for inspiration, Campos-Duffy said that sometimes “just watching” the way that admirable women nurture their children and lead their families on a daily basis can provide example enough.

“Pick someone who you really admire, someone whose children you look at and think, ‘Oh, she’s done a good job,’” the host advised on how to best approach the search for a parental mentor. “Those are the people who are willing to give advice and be honest.”

In a larger sense, Campos-Duffy said that she’s hopeful that the honest, realistic conversations about the highs and lows of modern motherhood that “Moms” fosters will remind mothers of their indescribably important role in American society.

“I think that moms have a very unique and powerful contribution to our country — in the culture, politics, in our hometowns as well. And [the show] will be a unique opportunity to celebrate moms from every region,” she said.

“Working moms, entrepreneur moms, moms who are living on the border, Angel momsµ all kinds of moms with all different perspectives.”

“We did an episode with congressional moms. When my husband [Congressman Sean Duffy, R-WI] and I were making the decision to get into politics, I would have benefitted from watching [a show] like that," she added.

“I don’t think that our culture values motherhood – and parenthood — enough in general, so I am excited about the platform our show on Fox Nation is going to give it."

Stay-at-home moms and dads account for roughly one in five parents across the U.S., according to a September 2018 report from the Pew Research Center. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the center calculated that over 11 million American parents, or 18 percent, were not working outside the home in 2016.