Puppy ignores doggy pool for birdbath in hilarious video

Moose the Golden Retriever thought she could fit in a small birdbath

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
A puppy delivered laughs with a birdbath, according to a report from South West News Service.

Moose, a 5-month-old Golden Retriever in Australia, had a real Goldilocks moment earlier this month when she decided to climb into a birdbath instead of finding a pool her size.

Moose the dog took an interest in a backyard birdbath in early January. (Credit: SWNS)

Moose the dog took an interest in a backyard birdbath in early January. (Credit: SWNS)

Owner Rachael Elizabeth Warburton recorded the whole moment in a 17-second clip, which shows the young dog losing her balance and hopping off before the blue birdbath toppled over.

"We were just chilling on New Year’s Day, a bit hungover, and we saw Moose in the birdbath. We thought it was hilarious," Warburton, 37, told the British news outlet. "She occasionally drinks from the birdbath, but she’s never done this before."

Warburton can be heard laughing behind the camera while Moose’s Siberian Husky pal Diesel is a short distance away, and simply about-faces in response to the young pup’s antics.

"She’s a massive goof and generally does stupid puppy stuff, like digging massive holes, but that day it was stinking hot," Warburton recalled to SWNS. "Moose was probably just trying to cool off."

Moose and Warburton are from Byron Bay, Australia, which saw a forecasted high of 81 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 1, according to Weather.com.

Although Moose decided to test her luck in one of Warburton family’s birdbaths, her owner noted she had another cooling-off option.

    Moose the dog was 5-month-old in the video Rachael Elizabeth Warburton captured on New Year's Day. (Credit: SWNS)

    Moose is a mascot for Rachael Elizabeth Warburton's shop, Dr. Moose T-Shirts, in Byron Bay, Australia. (Credit: SWNS)

In Warburton’s own words: "It was weird though. We’ve got both a full pool, and a doggy pool, but she hopped into the birdbath."

The young pup might not be the best judge of pools, but she is certainly doing a good job as the mascot of Dr. Moose T-Shirts, a shop Warburton runs in Byron Bay.

"She’s such a friendly dog," Warburton said. "We think she was just trying to show off in front of Diesel."

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.