Protein-rich rice alternative is 'ideal crop,' plus 'magic mushroom' benefits Parkinson's patients

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

A variety of grains, flours, and other dust made of sorghum grain. All in green bowls and shot from a bird's eye view.

Sorghum offers twice the amount of protein content as quinoa and four times that of rice. (United Sorghum Checkoff Program)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'IDEAL CROP': This American-grown heritage grain offers twice the amount of protein content as quinoa and four times that of rice.

'MAGIC MUSHROOMS': A new study finds that a psychedelic compound in certain mushrooms can improve mood, cognitive function and motor symptoms in people with Parkinson's disease.

RICH REWARD: Some hikers recently discovered a trove of gold artifacts and other treasures, leaving officials puzzled about its origins.

Gold sprawled out on counter

The treasure trove presents "possibilities for studying historical archival documents," according to officials. (Muzeum východních Čech v Hradci Králové via Facebook)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

ALL ABOUT MOM – From personalized keepsakes to unforgettable experiences, these 10 ideas are perfect for showing your love and appreciation this Mother's Day. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

