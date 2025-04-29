Meaningful gifts to show your Mom love on Mother's Day

When you’re thinking about Mother’s Day gifts, it’s a good time to remember that moms are the everyday superheroes who juggle countless roles and make it appear effortless. They celebrate our victories, comfort us in our defeats and manage the million little things (hello, sports schedules!) that make life smoother.

Mother’s Day is our opportunity to express gratitude for everything she does. While flashier statement gifts , such as a high-end purse or the ubiquitous flowers and gourmet chocolates, are lovely choices, sometimes the most meaningful presents are those that speak from the heart. For the mom, grandma, aunt or special mother figure in your life who seems to have everything, a thoughtful, personalized gift can make her feel truly special. Here are 10 meaningful Mother’s Day gift ideas to consider this year:

Original price: $56.23

In the age of digital everything, it’s sometimes nice to help mom get nostalgic with a custom photo book from Shutterfly. With Shutterfly's user-friendly interface, you can choose from different sizes, layouts, themes and embellishments and design a book tailored to your mom's taste. Add captions, dates and even little motivational phrases or inside jokes to make it extra special. Or if you want mom to open up and share her story instead, consider this "Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story" journal.

10 PERFECT GIFTS FOR MOMS ON THEIR FIRST MOTHER'S DAY

For a mom who loves meaningful accessories, personalized jewelry is a beautiful choice. This gold birthstone necklace features the birthstones of up to three of her loved ones, symbolizing the bonds she holds dear. You can also inscribe their names – all for less than $20 on Amazon. It’s also available in rose gold or silver if you think she’d prefer those.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

If your mom loves photos but struggles to keep them organized, a digital picture frame like the popular Aura Aspen at Amazon is the perfect solution. This sleek, high-tech frame allows you to upload an endless slideshow of pictures straight from your phone. You can update it with new photos remotely, ensuring her display never grows stale. Frameo offers an alternative option for less than $50.

Few things are as touching as handmade art and this handprint art kit at Uncommon Goods allows the whole family to contribute to a heartfelt keepsake. These kits enable you to create a display featuring family members' handprints in vibrant colors on canvas or framed paper. If mom has a sweet tooth, you can also consider these shortbread cookies, which allow you to print a custom message on them.

10 BIG STATEMENT GIFTS FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Nothing says "you deserve to be pampered" quite like this luxurious champagne brunch cruise from Virgin Experience Gifts. This outing combines scenic views, a delicious meal and bubbly in a relaxing, elegant atmosphere. Whether the cruise takes her down a sparkling river or along a picturesque coastline, she’ll enjoy a break from her daily responsibilities.

Original price: $16.99

For the mom who starts her day with a hot cup of Joe, a personalized photo collage mug from Shutterfly is a simple yet thoughtful gift. It allows up to 18 photos on one mug, you can customize the border colors and it’s dishwasher safe. Get her these trendy, crocheted emotional support coffee beans bearing cute messages to go with them, along with a bag of her favorite java.

10 PERFECT GIFTS FOR THE GOURMET MOM

Does your mom enjoy cooking or hosting gatherings? An engraved cutting board with a cherished family recipe from Uncommon Goods is both functional and a sentimental keepsake. Not only does it serve as a practical tool in the kitchen, but it can also double as a stylish charcuterie board for entertaining. You might also opt for this "Mom’s Kitchen" board on Amazon, which has a special message for her engraved on it.

Take her on an adventure she’ll never forget with this Virgin Experience Gifts hot air balloon ride near Baltimore. Imagine floating above the landscape, soaking in breathtaking views and sharing an unforgettable moment with her. Virgin Experience Gifts offers well-organized outings in various locations, encompassing everything from pre-flight preparation to a post-flight toast. You can also commemorate the moment with this stained glass hanging hot air balloon solar lantern would make a decorative addition to her garden or patio.

Add a touch of humor to Mother's Day with Fathead's custom big head cutouts . These oversized, high-quality foam core or cardstock cutouts feature your chosen photo of mom – showing her she truly is larger than life in your eyes. You could also opt for a custom sign that she can display in her home.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $34.99