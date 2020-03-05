The pros and cons of an offseason wedding

It’s called the “wedding season” for a reason.

Not surprisingly, the most popular months for weddings across the United States are September and October, with April through June also getting a decent amount of love. This being the case, getting married during these time frames can be very expensive. On top of that, guests and vendors may have other weddings trying to scoop them up, leading to scheduling headaches for brides, grooms and wedding planners alike.

As a result, some may instead consider the "off" months for booking a wedding. Of course, this comes with plenty of pros and cons, as well.

PRO: They’re less expensive

Getting married during the offseason can be very cost-effective, Wedding Wire reports. With less competition, venues and vendors will often offer discounted rates to help fill up their calendars.

CON: The weather

Not surprisingly, the popular wedding months tend to be the ones with the most reliable weather. While getting married in the summer can leave the ceremony cooking in a heatwave, winter presents an even chillier prospect for a good chunk of the country: snowstorms. Bridal Guide reports that it’s not uncommon for winter weddings to be derailed by snowstorms, which can make even getting to the venue difficult (or impossible).

PRO: No competing weddings

As Wedding Wire notes, having an offseason wedding means it’s less likely that your guests will have competing events (like other weddings) to attend. Of course, this leads to the next problem…

CON: Major holidays

While this doesn’t apply to every month, some of the offseason months contain major holidays. Families often book vacations around events like Christmas, or they already have travel plans near Thanksgiving. If you still plan on having your wedding on a holiday-adjacent weekend, Bridal Guide suggests getting invitations out early to avoid any conflicts that arise. (Even still, don't be surprised if some families are unwilling to give up their annual Christmas trip, no matter how early your invites are sent out).

PRO: Vendors will also be easier to book

Anyone who’s planned a wedding can tell you: Getting the right photographer or DJ can make a huge difference. Obviously, during the offseason, it’ll be easier to get the right person for the right job.

CON: Less daylight

Of course, the world’s best photographer can’t make the day any longer. While a wedding during the offseason winter months may be less expensive, there's less sunlight — and therefore less time — for wedding pics. For couples looking to get some great photos outdoors, this can present some logistical nightmares.