The average American's dream wedding costs around $42G, survey finds — and here's what it entails

A poll of 2,000 Americans who plan on getting married (aged 18–55) has determined that the perfect wedding would cost $42,310.48 total.

For their ideal wedding, Americans desire an open bar, seeing as 61 percent would have free drinks at their dream wedding. In addition, 44 percent would want formal attire for their wedding, and 48 percent revealed they want a band instead of a DJ on their big day.

The study, commissioned by Minted Weddings, examined the wedding features that make up the perfect day, and discovered 48 percent envision something different than the traditional wedding celebration.

LOOK: MAN SHOCKS GIRLFRIEND WITH UNDERWATER PROPOSAL IN THE CARIBBEAN

From flowers and colors to who gives a speech (and how long it lasts), Americans are opinionated when it comes to their ideal wedding.

Nearly half (49 percent) of respondents say white is a color they definitely want to include in their wedding, while a further 36 percent are unafraid of having black as part of their color scheme. And when it comes to flowers, roses top the list of wedding flowers (50 percent) followed by tulips (36 percent), lilies (35 percent) and baby’s breath (31 percent) — with gardenias (28 percent) rounding out the top five.

Three in 10 revealed they’d prefer a more modern theme over the traditional church bells and a ballroom.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But how many people would be in attendance at Americans’ dream weddings? Just under 100 — with the average respondent revealing their ideal wedding would be comprised of 92 guests total.

In order to make sure those 92 guests have the most up-to-date information, many respondents believe a website is important. In fact, 72 percent of those studied agree that guests rely on a wedding website to provide the necessary information to plan their trip accordingly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Americans aren't ready to compromise for their dream wedding, either. Two in five said venue was a non-negotiable for their ideal wedding. And besides the location of the celebration, 39 percent revealed cake was a priority for them, while a further 34% said having a best man’s speech was something they aren’t willing to go without.

And those aren’t the only wedding priorities Americans have when it comes to their dream day. A third (33 percent) will not compromise on the type of music played. Speeches were also a priority — 46 percent of respondents said the father of the bride would give a speech, while a further 43 percent said a mother-of-the-bride speech is essential at their dream wedding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But everyone’s speech should be a tight 10 minutes or less, according to the respondents.