©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Princess Beatrice marries in Queen Elizabeth's dress, tiara

The royal bride got married in two pieces loaned by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
This royal bride’s “something borrowed” style was extra special.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in two pieces loaned by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth — a vintage dress and diamond tiara, the same crown the monarch wore on her own wedding day.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose for a photo on July 17 after their wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose for a photo on July 17 after their wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England. (Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi via AP)

The British royal, 31, and her property developer groom, 37, tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on July 17, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News, before a “small” group of guests.

In this photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, after their wedding.

In this photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, after their wedding. (Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi via AP)

Beatrice sported the vintage ivory taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell, which the queen wore in the 1960s, giving her own “personal touch” with the addition of sheer, puffed sleeves and removing the puffball hem in favor of a sleek silk trim, The Sun and the Associated Press reported.

The princess also donned the so-called Queen Mary Fringe tiara, making her the first royal bride of her generation to do so. Queen Elizabeth wore the tiara to marry Prince Phillip in 1947, and their daughter Princess Anne borrowed it for her wedding to Mark Phillips in 1973, according to British Vogue.

The queen’s granddaughter and the property tycoon were married in previously unannounced nuptials. 

The queen’s granddaughter and the property tycoon were married in previously unannounced nuptials.  (Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi via AP)

The royal wedding was celebrated nearly two months after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter and her fiance Mozzi postponed their big day, originally scheduled for May 29, due to the coronavirus health crisis. The ceremony was initially set to take place at St. James Palace in London, with a lavish reception at Elizabeth’s garden in Buckingham Palace to follow.

The couple had reportedly already rescheduled it twice amid Prince Andrew’s public scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in September 2019. Mozzi popped the question during a trip to Italy.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak