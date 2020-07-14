Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Kate Middleton debuts new summer haircut and color

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed the new ‘do during her latest appearance.

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Surprise! Kate Middleton has switched up her look for summer, debuting a new haircut and color during her latest appearance.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed the new ‘do during a Monday interview with “BBC Breakfast" in the U.K., promoting a new language and literacy initiative called Tiny Happy People for young children amid the coronavirus health crisis.

The 38-year-old royal was all smiles with face-framing layers and honey highlights, a shorter and lighter look than she’s recently sported.

The future queen consort’s refreshed tresses got the stamp of approval from Instagram fans, with some gushing that they were “in love” with Kate’s “gorgeous” new hair on the Cambridge family’s official Kensington Royal account.

Through the interview, however, Middleton kept the conversation to business – not beauty. The duchess voiced support for Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative that provides free, digital educational resources for children under 5 and said she wished the programming had been available when her three children were younger

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a May 7 interview in London, England. The royal recently debuted a new haircut and color during her latest appearance.

“In the first few months there’s a huge amount of support from the midwives and health visitors, but from then onwards, there’s a massive gap before they then start school,” the royal said in the interview, which airs Tuesday.

"It’s gold dust, really, for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in those first five years.”

